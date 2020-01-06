The Debate
Tajinder Bagga Challenges Konkona Sharma To 'prove Anti-CAA Protest Video Is Doctored'

Law & Order

BJP's Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga has challenged Bollywood actress Konkona Sen Sharma for her allegations that anti-CAA protest video shared by Bagga was doctored

Written By Pritesh Kamath | Mumbai | Updated On:
Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga

Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga challenged Bollywood actress Konkona Sen Sharma for her allegations that the anti-CAA protest video shared by Bagga on Twitter is doctored. Bagga challenged her to prove that the video is doctored, otherwise quit acting. 

READ | CAA Not Against Indian Muslims, Modi Government Is For All: Minister

Bagga's tweet, sharing the video of Anti-CAA protest

The BJP leader had shared a video on Twitter of a protest organized in Mumbai against the amended Citizenship Act. Bagga claimed that slogans such as 'freedom from Hindus' were raised in the protest, to which Konkona claimed that the video is doctored and she was present at the protest and claimed that it was peaceful and without hate-mongering.

READ | Two Bangladeshi, Among Five, Arrested For 'involvement' In Seemapuri Violence During Anti-CAA Stir

Konkona Sen Sharma reacts to Bagga's tweet 

READ | CAA Issue: BSP Team Meets UP Guv, Seeks Jailed Protesters'

About CAA and the protests

The CAA seeks to give citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian refugees who came to India on or before December 31, 2014, due to religious persecution in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh. 

However, after the bill was passed in both houses of Parliament followed by the President’s assent, protests erupted across the country against the Act. The protests which began in Assam had spread across the country and in universities like Jamia Millia, JNU and Aligarh Muslim University which took a violent turn with stone-pelting and damaging public property. The clash between police and protesters resulted in alleged lathi-charging, tear gas and rubber pellet action by police and vandalism by protestors. Many sections of the nation criticized the alleged brutal police action. Several protestors and police personnel were injured and died in the protests.

READ | Petition Filed In SC Seeking Mamata Banerjee's Removal Over 'UN-monitored CAA Vote' Demand

Published:
COMMENT
