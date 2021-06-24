Tejpal Case: Bombay HC Grants One Week's Time To Goa Govt To Submit Relevant Documents

On Thursday, June 24, Bombay High Court has granted the state government to further amend its appeal against Tarun Tejpal, former editor-in-chief of Tehelka magazine, in an alleged rape case. The High Court has permitted one week time to gather relevant documents and the case will be heard next on June 29.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal appearing for the Respondent raised preliminary objections and told the division bench comprising of Justices MS Sonak and MS Jawalkar, that he had not received a copy of the appeal filed by the state government, and the copies of the relevant transcripts or annexures related to the case, challenging Tejpal's acquittal.

Sibal also read out some parts of the amended appeal application filed by the Goa government, which stated that a copy of the judgement was not available.

The state advocate general (AG) was granted leave by the Court to make further amendments to the application of appeal filed in the Tejpal case.

The Justices said in their order, "The AG said that the copies of amended appeal memo, along with all the annexures which are proposed to be relied upon, will be furnished to the learned counsel for the respondent within a period of maximum one week thereafter,"

The sexual assault case against Tejpal

In 2013, Tarun Tejpal, former editor of Tehelka was alleged of sexual assault on his junior employee during a literary festival organised by the magazine at a hotel in Bambolin, Goa.

Tejpal had sent an informal apology to the victim after the incident. He later made a formal apology to the victim and managing director of Tehelka, Shoma Choudury.

The Network of Women in Media, India (NWMI) had said, “Despite Tejpal admitting in his email to non-consensual conduct towards the survivor, and despite the survivor’s unequivocal testimony that she kept saying “no”, the judgement disregards the vital issue of consent”.

On May 21, sessions judge Kshama Joshi acquitted Tarun Tejpal of all charges.

Kshma's judgment points out “The CCTV footage of the guest lifts of the ground floor clearly shows that the left guest lift (the relevant one) was in motion during the two minutes of the alleged incident on November 7, 2013, and that the doors of the left lift opened at least twice on the ground floor”.

(Image credit: PTI)