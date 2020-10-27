Telangana BJP President Stages Dharna Against Siddipet Raid Incident In Karimnagar

Telangana BJP state President and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar staged a 'dharna' in his office at Karimnagar since Monday, October 26 night protesting against the raid at Siddipet. Kumar's dharna comes as a reaction to the alleged seizure of cash from the residence of a close relative of BJP candidate for Dubbak by-poll M Raghunandan Rao. Earlier, the party chief was also detained by police after he reached Siddipet where the raids were conducted. The leader was later released in Karimnagar, where he addressed the media condemning police brutality.

Nizamabad MP and BJP leader Dharmapuri Arvind, on Monday, visited the Karimnagar office of BJP state President. Further Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy also reached Siddipet late on Monday evening, following the ruckus after the alleged seizure of Rs 18.67 lakh in cash from the residence of Surabhi Anjan Rao who is a relative of Raghunandan Rao. Reddy condemned the entire incident and castigated the TRS-led government for using brutal force to barge into the houses of the candidates.

Siddipet Police seize Rs 18.67 lakh cash

Following the raid, the Siddipet police said, Rs 18.67 lakh cash was seized of which BJP workers snatched over Rs 12 lakhs and ran away from the spot. "The remaining Rs 5,87,000 has been seized by the Siddipet Executive Magistrate," Joel Davis, Siddipet Commissioner of Police said. Meanwhile, the BJP workers alleged that police brought money in a bag to plant at the location.

searches in three places

Speaking about the seizure, Siddipet Commissioner of Police said that raids were conduction at three places, including the house of Siddipet Municipal chairman Raja Nararsa. "As led by Siddipet Executive Magistrate with the help of police personnel -- we conducted searches in three places which belong to Siddipet municipal chairman Raja Nararsa, Surabhi Ram Gopal Rao and Surabhi Anjan Rao. Rs 18,67,000 in cash was found in Surabhi Anjan Rao's residence and when we asked about it, he told that it was sent by his brother-in-law Jithendar Rao through his driver as he has to use that money for the election campaign. Surabhi Anjan Rao and Surabhi Ram Gopal Rao are relatives of Ragunandhan Rao," Davis said.

(With ANI inputs)