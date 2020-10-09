Temple Priest's Murder In Rajasthan Sparks Outrage; CM Ashok Gehlot Assures Strict Action

In a shocking development, temple priest Babulal Vaishnav died after being set on fire by a few people at Bukna village, Sapotra, Karauli district of Rajasthan. After he was referred to the Sawai Mansingh Hospital in Jaipur in a critical condition, he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday night. As per Karauli SP Mridul Kachhwa, the priest gave a statement to the police in the hospital that some influential people including Kailash Meena and his sons tried to encroach temple land.

In his dying declaration, he reportedly stated that the accused threw petrol on him and set him on fire. Kailash Meena has been arrested while the police have constituted 6 teams to investigate the matter. Vaishnav's relatives have sought action against the Station House Officer, an investigation by a senior officer, compensation from the state government and a government job to a family member. Additional Commissioner (Law & Order) Rahul Prasad assured a fair investigation and action against the local cops in 24 hours if they are found guilty of negligence. Speaking to the media, a relative of the priest lamented that only one accused had been arrested so far.

Only one accused has been arrested for burning the priest. We demand the accused's entire family involved in this case should be arrested & police officials should be suspended for inaction. There's anger in the entire Brahmin community: Ramakant Sharma, Priest Babulal's relative https://t.co/gnhQ5cQpa1 pic.twitter.com/skLP9AoX11 — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2020

Priest's killing sparks outrage

Taking on the Rajasthan government, state BJP chief Satish Poonia attributed the priest's killing to the alleged collapse of the law and order situation. Claiming that the criminals have no fear of the law, he taunted that the Rajasthan Police's punchline has changed to 'Apradhi Mast, Janta Trast'. Weighing in on Vaishnav's death, Congress Chief Whip in Rajasthan Assembly Mahesh Joshi assured that the victim's family would be provided security and that strict action shall be taken against the encroachers.

He also revealed that the demands of the priest's kin would be discussed. Meanwhile, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot condemned the murder of Vaishnav, stressing that there cannot be any tolerance for violence. He extended his condolences to the loved ones of the temple priest. Reiterating that the main accused in the case has been arrested, he promised that the guilty would not be spared.

सपोटरा, करौली में बाबूलाल वैष्णव जी की हत्या अत्यंत दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण एवं निंदनीय है,सभ्य समाज में ऐसे कृत्य का कोई स्थान नहीं है।प्रदेश सरकार इस दुखद समय में शोकाकुल परिजनों के साथ है।

घटना के प्रमुख आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है एवं कार्रवाई जारी है।दोषियों को बख्शा नहीं जाएगा। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) October 9, 2020

