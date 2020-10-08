Ashok Gehlot's Rajasthan Police Books Sachin Pilot’s Aide For 'fake News' Of Phone Tapping

Months after Sachin Pilot camp in Rajasthan alleged phone tapping, the state's police has filed an FIR against Pilot’s media manager Lokendra Singh accusing him of spreading “misleading and fake news”. Denying the allegations, the Police said in the FIR lodged on October 1 that "misleading news" that that phones of MLAs who were in Jaisalmer were being tapped was being shared on WhatsApp.

Amid the political turmoil between Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, the latter's camp alleged phone tapping by the CM. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) also sought a report on the allegations from the Rajasthan Chief Secretary.

As the controversy exploded during the feud between CM Gehlot and Pilot, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra demanded a CBI inquiry on the phone tapping. Patra had asked the Ashok Gehlot government if orders were passed to tap the phones of all leaders in Rajasthan and are still going on?

Pilot returns to Congress

Ending the feud, Pilot and 18 rebel MLAs returned to Congress after Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi met with him, agreeing to appoint a 3-member panel to probe into Sachin Pilot's demands. While sources had reported that the Gehlot camp is dissatisfied with Pilot and his rebel MLAs' return, Pilot has maintained that he had only highlighted certain governance issues and there was no friction in the party. Congress held a CLP meeting and decided to move a 'motion of confidence' supporting Ashok Gehlot in the Assembly on Friday, opposing BJP's no-confidence motion.

Pilot & his MLAs rebelled when Rajasthan's Special Operations Group (SOG) issued notice to Pilot in connection with the alleged involvement of BJP leaders for toppling the state government with BJP members. In response, Pilot and 18 MLAs arrived in Delhi, reducing the Congress' numbers from 107 to 88. Though Gehlot has submitted a letter of 102 MLAs, Congress also sacked Pilot as Deputy CM, PCC chief and cabinet posts. It is assumed, apart from the public statements and versions of all concerned, that Pilot was unable to gather and hold on to sufficient number of MLAs to bring down Gehlot's government, and has lost his standing within the party and Rajasthan government, including in terms of official posts.

