Pakistan's Terror Launchpad Destroyed; 13 Terrorists Killed In Indian Army’s Action

The Indian Army has thwarted two major infiltration attempts by the Pakistan-based terrorists in which at least 13 terrorists have been eliminated and a terror launch pad has also been destroyed. In the first incident, opposite the Line of Control in the Mendhar sector of Poonch district, the Indian Army retaliated to the Pakistani ceasefire violation and destroyed a terror launch pad hosing 10 to 15 terrorists who were waiting for the opportunity to infiltrate into the Indian side.

Sources told Republic World that the Indian Army had the inputs that a group of 10 to 15 terrorists had assembled in a terror launch pads and the Pakistan army would give them cover fire to help them infiltrate into the Indian side. “To help the infiltrators cross over the line of control, Pakistan army resorted to the unprovoked ceasefire violation, the Indian side retaliated and in the retaliation, the terror launch pad was targeted in which eight to ten terrorists were killed and others were injured”, a source told Republic World. He said that soon after the terror launch pad was hit, the Pakistan army was seen shifting the bodies of the dead terrorists out of the camp.

Read: Indian Army responds to ceasefire violation, destroys terror launch pads in PoK

Another incident

In another incident, the Army foiled an infiltration bid in the Kalal area of the Nowshera sector of Rajouri district in which three terrorists who were trying to infiltrate into the Indian side were eliminated. “A group of three heavily armed terrorists were seen trying to infiltrate into our side through the Arsal Nallah in the Nowshera sector, when they were challenged they started firing towards the army, in the retaliation all three infiltrating terrorists were killed," the sources said. He said that the bodies of the dead terrorists are still lying in the Arsal Nallah as nobody from the Pakistani side has yet come to pick them up.

Read: Terrorist camps, launch pads in PoK 'full'; Army's response to CFV swift: Lt Gen Raju

With the depleting number of terrorists in the Kashmir valley following the elimination of top commanders in the operation ‘All-Out,’ the terror commanders on the other side of the line of control want more infiltration into the Indian side, but because of the robust anti-infiltration grid in place, their designs to infiltrate are being foiled. Lt Gen B S Raju the Corps commander of the Srinagar based 15 corps on Sunday said that the terror launch pads in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir are full and that the Army will ensure that there is no successful infiltration.

Read: Buddhist carvings in PoK's Gilgit-Baltistan vandalised, Pakistan flag, slogans painted

Read: Twitter flags Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian's tweet on COVID-19