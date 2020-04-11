Indian Army Responds To Ceasefire Violation, Destroys Terror Launch Pads In PoK

The Indian Army on Friday responded to the ceasefire violation of the Pakistan Army by destroying the terror launch pads in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). According to reports, the terror launch pads were used by terrorists who were killed in the Keran sector. Reportedly, the five terrorists were killed by the Army Special Forces in fierce combat on April 5.

Along with destroying the terror launch pads, an ammunition dump of the Pakistan Army has also been destroyed.

Five terrorists killed

Foiling Pakistan's attempt to push infiltrators in Kashmir, the Indian Army on April 5, gunned down five terrorists in an encounter in the Keran area of Kashmir’s Kupwara district. The encounter occurred in the Shalbatoo Jumgund area after the terrorists from Pakistan crossed over to this side of the line of control. As per reports, five soldiers of the elite 4 Parachute unit engaged the infiltrators at point-blank range amidst heavy snow, neutralizing the entire batch before succumbing to injuries in the fierce combat.

Further, the elite soldiers were airdropped near the LoC as a part of the Keran operation, which began on April 1 upon receiving information that Pakistan is pushing terrorists infected with COVID-19 in India to weaken its battle against the pandemic.

Indian Army prevents Pak's infiltration bid

As per sources, a group of terrorists crossed LoC during the night of April 1 along the Gulab Post in Keran Sector. However, they were blocked by a patrolling party of 8 JAT regiment deployed in Shalbutoo Jumgund. During the initial exchange of fire in order to prevent the infiltration bid, five Indian Army soldiers laid their lives.

