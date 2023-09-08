Terror Mastermind Abu Qasim, Linked To Rajouri Civilian Killings, Shot Dead In PoJK

Terrorist Commander Reyaz Ahmad alias Abu Qasim was shot dead by unknown gunmen inside a mosque in Rawalakot city of Poonch district of Pakistan Occupied Jammu Kashmir (PoJK). Reyaz was one of the key conspirators of the civilian killings in the Rajouri district of Jammu on New Year and was instrumental in reviving terrorism in the Pir Panjal region.

Top sources informed Republic that Reyaz Ahmad was shot dead inside Masjid Al Qudus in Rawlakot (PoJK). Originally hailing from the Pir Panjal region, he had crossed over to Pakistan in the 1990s. He was closely associated with Jammu-based terror commander Mohd Qasim, also known as Salman, who is currently operating from Pakistan and is involved in planning conspiracies aimed at destabilizing the Jammu region. Reyaz is said to be behind the planning of the attack on Hindus in the Rajouri district of Jammu, which claimed seven innocents on the eve of New Year.

"Together, they played a pivotal role in reactivating terrorism in Pir Panjal region. The killing of Reyaz is a significant blow to the network of individuals behind such activities. His other associate and top commander Mohd Qasim crossed over to Pakistan in early 2000 at the age of around 15 years; he is presently in his late 30s and is working to revive terrorism in Reasi and nearby areas by activating the old cadre of terror groups," an official told Republic.

Sources further said that Reyaz was shot dead by unidentified gunmen inside a mosque when he was offering Fajar prayers in Rawalakot city. When he was shot dead, none of his associates were accompanying him as the area is considered to be safe for terror commanders and the majority of those who crossed over from Jammu and Kashmir reside in the same area.

"Reyaz was linked with Lashkar-e-Taiba and was being projected as an activist of Hurriyat in PoJK to gather money from various organisations for the so-called cause of 'Jammu Kashmir.' He was behind the conspiracy hatched by Lashkar to target Hindus in the Dhangri area of Rajouri on the eve of New Year," the source added.

In January 2023, seven civilians from the Dhangri area of Rajouri were killed in a well-planned attack by terrorists that included five Hindus on January 1 and then two others in a timer IED blast the next day. The killers of the attack were spotted in multiple camera footage but managed to escape from security forces. Three terrorists have been killed in multiple encounters in Rajouri and Poonch while two terrorists who gave shelter were arrested by National Investigation Agency a week ago.