Thane Man Absconds After Killing Mother, Injuring Father

A 31-year-old man allegedly stabbed his mother to death and seriously wounded his father in Thane city on Thursday, police said.

A manhunt has been launched for the accused, said senior inspector Rajesh Babshetty of Kasarwadavali police station.

The deceased was identified as Vinita Bhatkar, 66, who lived with her husband in Kopri area.

As per preliminary information, the accused attacked his parents with a kitchen knife around 12 noon following a quarrel.