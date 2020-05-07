3 Of A Family Found Mysteriously And Gorily Murdered In Prayagraj; CM Yogi Orders Action

Three persons of a family were allegedly found dead in their house in Manda village in an area near the police station of Prayagraj district on Thursday morning. Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the incident and directed the senior officials to reach the site and ensure immediate action in the matter.

According to reports, Nandlal, 50, was sleeping in his field on Wednesday night. His wife Chabili Devi ,48, was sleeping outside their house while his daughter Raj Dulari,16 was inside the house. Nandlal's son was sleeping in their old house.

The Police said that from circumstantial evidence it appears that Nandlal, his wife, and daughter had been hacked to death with a sharp weapon.

A police team reached the village on receiving information with forensic experts and a dog squad. The bodies have been sent for post mortem and some people have been detained for questioning. Further investigation is underway.

