6.5 Lakh Migrant Workers Brought Back To UP In First Lockdown; 50k In Last 3 Days: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while addressing the media on Tuesday informed that in the first phase of Covid-19 lockdown in March, between 27 and 29, the UP government brought back more than 6.5 lakhs migrant workers and made arrangements for their treatment and food. He added that in the second phase, in the last 3 days, more than 50,000 migrant workers have been brought back in the state.

'The govt stands will all its citizens'

"All those who have returned, their medical checks were done. Food and lodging arrangements of many done by the government. The government stands with all its citizens," said Yogi Adityanath.

Slamming those indulging in politics amid the pandemic, Yogi Adityanath said, "For the first time, a big relief package was announced under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana at the time of disaster. People who used to grab the money of the welfare schemes of the poor and women during their rule. When this money is reaching the account of those poor, then their panic is seen clearly."

He stated that an amount of Rs two thousand has been deposited into the bank accounts of more than two crore farmers. He also said that the first instalment of Rs 1630 crore has been transferred into Jan-Dhan accounts of more than three crore women for the month of April and the second instalment has been transferred as well. After this, the UP CM chaired a meeting with the heads of 11 committees.

CM reviews preparations for UP-bound stranded labourers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday issued directives to attach IAS and senior PCS officials with district magistrates to assist the administration in the working of quarantine centres, shelter homes and community kitchens for the stranded labourers coming to the state. Chief Minister issued the orders on Monday while chairing a meeting of senior state government officials at the Lok Bhavan in Lucknow, an official statement said.

24 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on May 5 in UP, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in UP to 2,766. Among the total people infected as on date, 802 have recovered and 50 have passed away.

