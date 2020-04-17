Mob In Maharashtra's Palghar Beat Three Men To Death; Attacks Police Vehicle

As per reports, three men were beaten to death in Gadchinchle in Palghar district of Maharashtra by locals on Friday, as they were suspected to be thieves. Sources said that the three men reportedly from Nashik were travelling in a car on Thursday when they were stopped by a group.

A police vehicle from the Kasa police station, was also attacked and policemen were beaten up. Three police officials were injured in the attack. The three men had succumbed to injuries by then.

READ | 20 areas in Palghar district declared coronavirus hotspots

Coronavirus in Palghar

As many as 20 localities in Palghar district of Maharashtra were on Thursday declared as coronavirus hotspots and sealed to stem the spread of the viral disease. Collector Kailas Shinde has declared 20 places in the district as coronavirus hotspots and imposed sweeping curbs to contain the infection.

READ | BMC tweaks testing protocol, asymptomatic COVID contacts to be tested post isolation

In an order issued late in the evening, he said entry and exit of citizens and vehicles in these areas have been banned, except for those classified as an emergency and essential services. He said violation of the order will invite legal action. An official release by the district administration on Thursday said the number of COVID-19 cases rose to 75 from 55 on Wednesday. The district, located adjoining Mumbai, has also registered five deaths so far, it added.

READ | COVID-19 patient found in Mumbai building; Tablighi returnees hidden there: Kirit Somaiya

READ | Mumbai: Man arrested for spitting on Manipuri woman