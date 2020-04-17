COVID-19 Patient Found In Mumbai Building; Tablighi Returnees Hidden There: Kirit Somaiya

Visiting a locality in Mumbai, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya revealed that a few returnees of the Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin had been hiding in the building in Deonar and had not declared themselves. This revelation came to light after a resident of the Lallu Bhai compound in Deonar was found COVID-19 positive. The administration has now taken the matter into cognizance and the entire building has been sealed and its residents quarantined.

Mumbai's civic body- BMC on Thursday, reported that 107 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases were added in the past 24 hours. The city also witnessed 3 deaths taking the city's fatalities to 116. The city tops the state with 2043 cases - amounting to Maharashtra's tally of 2919 cases and 187 deaths.

Read: Tablighi Jamaat Chief Maulana Saad Booked For Money Laundering Amid 'self-quarantine'

A Corona Patient found at Lallu Bhai Compound Deonar Mumbai Building 17. The Building & its Occupants r Quarantined/Sealed. Understood few Tabligi returned from Markas Delhi r hidden here @BJP4Maharashtra@Dev_Fadnavis pic.twitter.com/rQYcYiwd3R — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) April 17, 2020

Read: 30 Mumbai Migrants Travelling By 'essential Goods' Truck Nabbed In Kolhapur, Driver Booked

Coronavirus and Markaz

The Health Ministry has revealed that over 30% of the total COVID-19 cases in India were related to the Markaz. Several states like Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Assam, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh have cases majorly due to attendees of the event and the people they came in contact with. Most of the above-mentioned states have traced the attendees, but those attendees in hiding have been warned of legal action if they don't surrender.

Read: Mumbai Reports 107 New COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours As Maharashtra Nears 3000 Cases

Read: Coronavirus: Four Cities Account For 60% Of Deaths Across India, 45% From Maharashtra