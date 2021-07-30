Tripura CM Says 'Govt Doesn't Interfere In Work Of Police' Over Detainment Of I-PAC Team

Referring to the detainment of I-PAC members in Tripura, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday said that the administration does not interfere in police work. However, backing the police, he said that they have done their work as the state falls in the border region, and ensuring security, especially at a time when August 15 was just around the corner, is the priority. Having said that, he affirmed, 'All are welcome in the state'.

What happened?

A 23-member I-PAC (Indian Political Action Committee) team was detained at Agartala airport by Tripura police on Wednesday, citing COVID violations. I-PAC, which is Mamata Banerjee's poll strategist, had arrived in Agartala for a political assessment ahead of state polls in 2023.

"The outsiders - around 22 people - were roaming around in various places. Since COVID restrictions are in place, we are inquiring to verify the reasons behind their arrival and stay in the city. They all underwent COVID tests on Monday, the reports are awaited," Manik Das, Superintendent of Police, West Tripura, was quoted as saying by news agency Press Trust of India after I-PAC members were detained. All the 23 members of Kishor's team, who on Wednesday were confined to a hotel, obtained negative results of RT-PCR tests, informed a member from the I-PAC team.

On Thursday, a local court in the state granted unconditional anticipatory bail to the detained I-PAC members. However, each member has been directed to give a bail guarantee bond amount of Rs 10000.

TMC claims Amit Shah- Narendra Modi behind the episode

TMC MP Derek O' Brien who reached Agartala on Thursday said that his party is ready to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) beyond Bengal, and alleged that 'threatening and bullying' is the only kind of antics Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah know. "They know that Mamata's Trinamool Congress is ready to take them on, beyond Bengal. This is the only kind of antics they (Modi-Shah) know, threatening and bullying. But we will take them on, head to head," he added.

