Tripura HC Refuses To 'indulge' In CM Biplab Kumar Deb's 'contempt Of Court' Remarks

The Tripura High Court on Monday refused to 'indulge' into Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb's remarks on 'contempt of court' while adding that it does not want to 'indulge' into any controversy. The High Court made the statement when it was hearing a complaint by a group of lawyers that had requested the court to intervene over CM's 'Who has been jailed for contempt of court?' comment. The Chief Minister was speaking during an event of Tripura Civil Service officers last Saturday where he was also heard saying they need not to worry about 'contempt of court' while delivering services.

Senior advocate Purushottam Roy Barman, Somik Deb and a few other lawyers had raised questions, citing the Chief Minister's statement itself to be a contempt of court. However the court said it is 'closing the matter' reasoning that the Chief Minister has already clarified the subject. The address by CM Biplab Kumar was even streamed live on social media platforms.

Tripura CM Biplab Deb's clarification on 'contempt of court' remark

"I firmly and unequivocally clarify that I hold all the judicial institutions in highest esteem and also am duty bound to uphold the majesty of the judiciary. I have not told the officers or even remotely intended to convey any message to disregard courts or disrespect court orders as reported. My words have been published out of context," the statement by Tripura CM mentioned.

After the comment went viral and some lawyers raised questions against it, he had issued a statement clarifying his stand. Government Advocate General Siddhartha Shankar Dey also said the statement of the Chief Minister was misinterpreted and presented before the people to mislead them and gain political mileage. Taking on social media, Dey presented CM's clarification which read, 'the reporting of my speech on 25/9/21 is being twisted and wrongly reported to some print and electronic media to project disregard to the judiciary and judicial institutions'.

What had CM Biplab Deb said?

Urging Government officers to implement orders without fearing contempt of court, the Chief Minister had said that he controlls the police.