Stirring yet another controversy, Tripura CM Biplab Deb on Sunday, urged govt officers to implement orders without fearing contempt of court. Flaunting that the CM controlled the police, he assured that he will protect those implementing orders from imprisonment by skirting contempt. Tripura is set to go to polls on February 2022.

Biplab Deb: 'Who gets jailed for contempt of court?'

"They (officers) say it is system. I say don't do this with me. There will always be problems in system. What will happen? They (officers) say if we do it, it may be contempt of court. Who has been jailed for contempt of court? I am there. I will go to jail before any of you (for it)," he assured.

He added, "To jail someone, you need the police and police is controlled by the Chief Minister. They can't jail anyone. Power is with the one who rules. I am the 'baap' here".

Aghast at his cavalier attitude, Trinamool Congress Gen. Secretary Abhishek Banerjee termed Deb as a disgrace to the entire nation. He tweeted, "He shamelessly mocks Democracy, MOCKS the Hon'ble JUDICIARY and seemingly gets away with it! Will the SUPREME COURT take cognizance of his comments that reflect such grave disrespect?".

Will the SUPREME COURT take cognizance of his comments that reflect such grave disrespect? pic.twitter.com/0qEAdBQ54r — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) September 26, 2021

Deb's previous controversies

In February, Deb had allegedly claimed that former BJP President Amit Shah has plans to establish a government in Nepal and Sri Lanka. Deb said that Amit Shah during his visit to Tripura, in a tea party with the state leadership, said that he plans to establish the party in neighbouring countries after winning in most of the states in India. Moreover, he said that BJP will win there too if contested. Later, Sri Lanka clarified that no foreign party can contest in its elections.

Deb had faced rebellion in Tripura BJP itself with 4 BJP MLAs complaining to BJP chief J P Nadda about the alleged misgovernance and pointed out that it could lead to BJP's defeat in the 2023 Assembly polls. Deb was assured by Nadda that he will continue as CM. Deb has continuously stopped TMC from campaigning as the Mamata Banerjee-led party eyes to expand itself in the state.