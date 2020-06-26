Tuticorin Custodial Deaths: Ex-gratia Of Rs 25 Lakh To Kin Announced By AIADMK

After an alleged custodial death of a father-son duo in Tuticorin caused an uproar in media, Tamil Nadu's ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has now announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakhs to their family. The father and his son were arrested for allegedly violating lockdown norms on June 19.

P Jayaraj (59) and his son Bennicks (31) were picked up for questioning by the cops in Sathankulam police for violating lockdown rules. As per police, the duo kept their mobile shop open during the lockdown. They were allegedly beaten to death by the police and as per some reports, were also sexually assaulted in police custody.

Court orders probe

The Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Friday asked Kovilpatti judicial magistrate to visit Kovilpatti branch jail, photograph administrative and medical records related to the case and CCTV recordings of the jail building. The court postponed the case for June 30. On June 23, more than a thousand people had protested in Sathankulam town in Thoothukudi district over the incident.

DMK MP writes to NHRC, meet kin

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu's opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi has written to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) over the alleged custodial deaths. She urged the NHRC to investigate and initiate necessary action against the officials responsible for the "custodial" death of the father-son duo.

Kanimozhi also met the kin of deceased and handed over a compensation of Rs 25 lakh, a letter from DMK chief MK Stalin, and assured complete support.

"The father and his son were killed by police in lockup at Sathankulam. DMK leader MK Stalin gave Rs 25 lakh to the family and DMK is ready to support the family in the legal aid and we assured the family our full support," she said.

(With inputs from agencies) (PTI photo)

