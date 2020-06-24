Tamil Nadu: CM Palaniswami Orders Closure Of District Borders As COVID Cases Spike

Following the steep increase in number of COVID-19 cases, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapadi Palaniswami has ordered the closure of district borders again. Inter-district transportation in the state shall remain restricted till June 30, however, people can travel after obtaining an e-pass from the government. The Chief Minister has ordered all district collectors to ensure strict implementation of the closure order.

Tamil Nadu has reported a total of 64,603 cases of COVID-19 so far along with 833 deaths. There are 28,431 active cases at present while 35,339 have recovered from the deadly infection.

Madurai under complete lockdown

Tackling the rise in Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday imposed total lockdown in certain parts of the Madurai district from June 24 to June 30, as per sources. The lockdown will be imposed in the jurisdiction of Madurai corporation limits, Paravai town panchayat and rural blocks of Madura East, Madurai West, and Thirupparankundram, add sources.

CM Palaniswami has described the lockdown with relaxations in Chennai as a 'speed breaker' for the spread of the virus. He added that the curbs were being used to further augment the detection of COVID-19 cases in Chennai by conducting more door to door surveys and fever camps. The 12-day lockdown, which came into effect on Friday, is being implemented in parts of neighbouring Chengelpet, Kancheepuram, Chennai, and Tiruvallur. Only essential services are allowed and vegetable shops and groceries can function only from 6 am to 2 pm.

Chennai's micro-containment

Reports state that the state government has started an intensive containment and control strategy at the micro-level in six high-risk zones of Chennai. Except for Tirupur, Sivagangai, Perambalur, Nilgiris, Namakkal, Nagapattinam, Karur, Kanniyakumari, and Erode, all 28 districts in the state have reported a rise in Coronavirus cases. Nearly 9 lakh samples have been tested for the virus lakh till date.