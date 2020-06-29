Tuticorin Custodial Deaths: TN Govt Transfers Case To CBI As HC Raises No Objections

In a major reprieve in the Tuticorin custodial deaths, the Tamil Nadu government, on Monday has transferred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Earlier in the day, the Madurai bench of Madras HC has said that it will not object to Tamil Nadu government's decision to seek a CBI probe, according to ANI. The Chief Minister had said he would seek a probe at the next hearing scheduled on June 30.

Tuticorin custodial deaths: DMK chief Stalin alleges 'CM ordered CBI probe under pressure'

District Magistrate: 'Police interfering with inquiry'

Moreover, the Sathankulam District Magistrate too said that district police administration were preventing the magistrate's inquiry into the case. The magistrate court has registered a suo moto criminal contempt case in the incident, as per sources. The judge has observed that unless top police officers on-duty at the police station are transferred, the investigation cannot be free and fair and has ordered the 'hostile police officers' to appear in court on Tuesday morning at 10.30 AM.

As per the FIR, Sathankulam Head Constable Murugan claimed that the father-son duo Jeyaraj and Bennicks verbally abused policemen and threatened to hit them, when policemen reminded them of the lockdown as their mobile shop was seen open at 9:15 PM on June 19. On the other hand, Republic TV has accessed the CCTV footage outside father-son duo - Jayaraj and Bennicks's mobile shop in Tuticorin from the day they were arrested - June 19. The CCTV footage shows that there was no argument between the duo and the police, with the father - Jayaraj seen walking across the street on being summoned by the police, while Bennicks is seen following shortly.

What is the Tuticorin custodial death case?

P Jayaraj (59) and his son Bennicks (31) - residents of Tuticorin, were picked up for questioning by Sathankulam police on June 19 for violating lockdown rules. The duo were allegedly brutally beaten by the police in custody and then later released in a deteriorating health condition. Reports state that after sustaining severe injuries, both victims were shifted to the Kovilpatti government hospital where Benniks died on last Monday evening and Jayaraj, who was diabetic, succumbed to a respiratory illness on last Tuesday.

Moreover, hospital records state that both had multiple marks on the posterior's gluteal region, and Bennicks' knee caps were pressed, as per reports. The deceased's kin has claimed that both victims were subjected to excessive torture, verbal and physical humiliation in police custody, which has now been reportedly confirmed by the examining doctor. The on-duty inspector has been suspended and 4 other cops have been transferred, while no FIR has been lodged against the police.