Two More Cases Of Police Brutality Emerge From Tamil Nadu Amid Tuticorin Custodial Deaths

Amid the shocking custodial deaths in Tuticorin, two more cases of police brutality have emerged on Sunday from Tamil Nadu. Sources report that 26-year-old auto driver - Kumaresan who was allegedly beaten by Thenkasi police succumbed to his injuries after 16 days. An FIR has been filed in this case naming two policemen after 'suspicious and unnatural death'.

Tuticorin custodial deaths: TN CM Palaniswami assures CBI probe after Madras HC's nod

Thenkasi auto driver's custodial torture

The victim was reportedly was called for an inquiry over a land dispute to VK Pudur police station and was allegedly thrashed with large sticks by policemen. After he was released, Kumaresan was admitted to Surandai hospital after he vomited blood, as per sources. After being moved to Thirunelveli Government hospital, doctors discovered that Kumaresan’s kidney and spleen were badly damaged.

Upon inquiry, Kumaresan claimed that police had threatened to hurt his father if he revealed about the alleged torture, as per sources. His father filed a complaint and an FIR has been filed naming Sub-inspector Chandrasekar and Constable Kumar. With Kumaresan's death after 16 days of hospitalisation, his relatives held a protest demanding justice and police are reportedly in talks with them.

Tuticorin custodial deaths: Ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh to kin announced by AIADMK

Coimbatore vendor and son tharashed

In a similar instance, on June 21, a street vendor was allegedly verbally abused by Coimbatore police for keeping her shop open amid lockdown. In a video captured by a bystander, the woman is seen pleading with the police officer to allow her to keep her stall open as she needs to pay 3 months' rent. Unheeding to her pleas, the police official - Sub- Inspector Sellamani is seen berating her and takes away the woman's phone.

In retaliation, the woman's son, snatches the officer's bike key and is thrashed by the police officer and his two colleagues. While the mother repeatedly pleads the officer to let go of her son, the video shows the police officer bundling the son and the woman's husband into a police van and driving away. Sources report that the father-son duo were let go after they submitted a written apology.

Tuticorin custodial torture: Rajinikanth condoles deaths of father-son duo

CBI probe into Tuticorin custody deaths

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palanisamy assured that the Tuticorin custodial death case will be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after seeking Madras High Court's permission. The Madurai bench of the Madras HC has fixed the next hearing on June 30, where a CBI probe will be sought, said Palanisamy at a press briefing in Salem. A father-son duo (Jeyaraj and Bennicks) were allegedly tortured in police custody on June 19, after being remanded for keeping their mobile shop open during the lockdown, leading to their deaths.

Tuticorin custodial deaths: Police inspector on-duty during alleged torture suspended