Two Activists From India's Opposite Corners Petition To Be Hangman For Nirbhaya Rapists

India witnessed wide-scale public anger and activism after two horrific rape and murder cases from Hyderabad and Unnao struck the conscience of the society. Now, there are two men who have decided to volunteer in an official capacity to send a message. An activist from Shimla and a head constable from Ramanathapuram district in Tamil Nadu have written to senior government officials seeking an appointment as a temporary executioner in Delhi's Tihar jail to deliver justice to the convicts of the 2012 Nirbhaya case.

'Appoint me executioner... so her soul rests in peace'

Ravi Kumar from Shimla said he has written a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking his appointment as the hangman on a temporary basis as currently there is no executioner in the Tihar jail. "Appoint me as the executioner. So the Nirbhaya case convicts can be hanged soon and her soul rests in peace," he said. Kumar added, "It has been seven years and such incidents are increasing across the country. It is painful to hear the news about the rape case in Telangana and also Kotkhai rape case of Shimla."

Kumar also asserted that he was troubled by the rising instances of rape in the country. "I want to set an example. I am sure this will reduce the rape cases by 50% after these convicts are hanged. I am hopeful the President will allow me for this as I am offering my services free of cost," Kumar said.

Constable from TN writes to DGP of Tihar

S Subash Srinivasan, who is a head constable in the in-service training centre in Ramanathapuram, has written a letter to the Tihar jail's Director-General of Police stating his willingness to serve as the hangman there. Srinivasan says he volunteered to take up the job after reading about a lack of executioner in Tihar to hang the Nirbaya case convicts. In his letter, Srinivasan affirmed to do the job without charging a penny.

"Don’t pay me when I’m working there. I assure you the work you give will be effective. So I humbly ask you to let me work there," read Srinivasan's letter. The 1997 batch police constable has been in the news earlier. He was involved in removing nails from trees which were put up by advertisement agencies under the ‘save trees’ mission. Srinivasan was also known for supplying water for the needy and also cremating unclaimed bodies.

Amid demand for the speedy hanging of the convicts of the Nirbhaya rape case demand, Tihar Jail officials have reiterated that they currently do not have a hangman. Officials added that they will procure one from another state when needed. India has witnessed only four executions in this century.

Nirbhaya case mercy petition

Currently, one of the convicts in the Nirbhaya rape case - Vinay Sharma, is seeking a withdrawal of the mercy petition which was sent to the President by Union Home Ministry, saying that it was not signed and authorised by him. Previously, the Union Ministry and the Delhi government had recommended rejecting his mercy petition.

Why India has a lack of hangmen?

Meanwhile, India's last official hangman was Nata Mallick - who executed the hanging of Dhananjay Chatterjee in 2004 at Alipur Central jail, as per reports. Reports state that while Mallick has seen over a hundred men sent to the death row, he has hanged only one - Dhannajay Chatterjee. Chatterjee, who never confessed to raping and murdering a teenage girl was hanged in 2004 after his mercy petition was rejected by former president A.P.J Abdul Kalam.

Since India has witnessed only four executions in this century, India's biggest prison has never officially appointed a hangman. The need for a hangman was necessitated only in 2012 when then-President Pranab Mukherjee had rejected the mercy plea of 26/11 mastermind Ajmal Kasab. While Tihar jail sent for a job vacancy for a hangman, no one applied.

