Two Central Jails In Punjab Gets New Phone Call Blocking System

Taking serious note of the criminals operating their gangs from inside jails using phone calls and the internet, the Punjab government has installed call-blocking systems in two central jails in the state. The newly installed system will curb the unauthorized calls made by the inmates from these jails. According to the sources, the system has been installed in the jail premises of the Amritsar and Kapurthala central jails.

As per information, the decision to installation of the call block system was taken, after it surfaced that several gangsters and drug smugglers were running their network while remaining lodged in the jails. Additionally, the police have identified that cross-border drug smuggling networks are also being operated from inside jails through the Internet and normal calls.

Call blocking system will block networks from 2G to 5G

After getting these inputs, the police carried out a detailed inquiry into the information. During investigation, it was brought to notice that in some central jails, located in thickly populated areas, mobile phones were being thrown from residential areas inside the jails. Apart from this, several incidents also exposed the use of mobile phones and use of internet access inside the jails. In one such recent incident, a video was posted on social media from inside the jail, wherein an inmate was captured being killed during a gang war inside the jail. In another instance, a birthday bash of a friend by an inmate on a video call from jail had also come to the fore. These incidents one by one exposed the smooth use of smartphones inside the jails.

It is being said that the call block system will block the networks from 2G to 5G and also will block the usage of phone calls and access to the internet. Initially, the system was installed in two jails, where most of the accused involved in cross-border drug smuggling were lodged and were operating their nexus from inside the jail. At present, the call-blocking systems are under trial at both jails and soon will be fully operational after analyzing the results.

A senior police official responded, “A call-blocking tower has been installed in two jails of Punjab as a pilot project. This means the jail officials on duty can even not use their mobile phones. The system is giving fruitful results, as inmates are not able to run their network after the installation of call-blocking towers. Very soon call blocking towers will be installed in all jails of Punjab.”