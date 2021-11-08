Two gamblers arrested in Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum district

Jamshedpur, Nov 7 (PTI) Two gamblers were arrested during a raid conducted in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum on Sunday, a police officer said.

The incident happened near a Church on road number 4 under the jurisdiction of the Mango police station here, the police officer said.

Acting on a tip-off that some people were gambling near the church in Mango locality, a police team conducted the raid, and arrested two persons, the officer said.

The police have recovered a country-made pistol, cartridge, two mobile phones and playing card decks from their possession.

A case, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act, has been registered with Mango police station, Senior Superintendent of Police, Dr M Tamil Vanan, said. PTI CORR SBN MM MM

