UAPA Slapped On Lawrence Bishnoi & Goldy Brar For Sidhu Moosewala's Murder: Sources

In a major development pertaining to the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, Delhi police have filed two FIRs against gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), sourced told Republic TV. Apart from Bishnoi and Brar, several other gangsters from Delhi and Punjab have also been booked under UAPA, sources added. By

This development holds significance as the Punjab police, in its chargesheet, clearly mentions the prominent roles of the two gangsters in the murder of the famous Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala.

On Wednesday, Republic TV accessed the chargesheet filed by the Punjab police in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case. As per the police investigation, Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar was the mastermind of the gruesome killing of Moosewala.

According to the first chargesheet filed by the Punjab police in the Moosewala murder case, Goldy Brar is the one who actually 'hatched the conspiracy and executed the plan to kill Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala'. As per the details that emerged from the Punjab police's chargesheet, after receiving information that the Punjab Government has scaled down the security for Moosewala, Goldy Brar in May, had asked the shooters to "assassinate Moosewala at the earliest".

The Canada-based gangster on May 28, reportedly passed on the information that the security of Moosewala has been trimmed and conveyed to the sharp-shooters who were selected for the killing of Moosewala to rush to Punjab's Mansa and execute the plan of killing the Punjabi singer. Though the shooters were not there in Mansa, on May 29, everything including weapons and cars was provided to them, the chargesheet further reveals.

As per the chargesheet, the role of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case was to provide logistic support to some of the shooters.

Sidhu Moosewala's murder

Popular singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot down at a village in Mansa on May 29, a day after his security cover was scaled down by the Punjab government. The firing took place continuously for around 10 minutes with unknown gunmen firing around 30 shots of bullets. He died within 15 minutes of the attack, while two others who were travelling with him were referred to Patiala for further treatment.