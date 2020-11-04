Union Minister Pralhad Joshi Condemns Arnab Goswami's Arrest, Calls It 'act Of Vengeance'

Taking to Twitter, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi slammed the Maharashtra government and Mumbai Police for arresting Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami. Condemning the act by calling 'shameful', Prahlad Joshi said that the arrest was an 'act of vengeance' against the Freedom of the Press.

In a shocking attack on the Republic Media Network, on Wednesday morning, over a dozen Mumbai Police officials barged into Arnab Goswami's residence at around 8 am without any warrant, summon, or a court order and dragged him out. The Mumbai Police has illegally assaulted and detained Arnab Goswami in a case that was closed and has nothing to do with any ongoing probe.

Shameful how Mumbai Police have picked up Republic TV Editor #ArnabGoswami from his residence. Maharashtra Govt's this act of vengeance is against the freedom of press and highly condemnable. — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) November 4, 2020

Read | WATCH: Samyabrata Ray Goswami Narrates Full SHAMEFUL Assault On Arnab Goswami By Police

Read | Arnab Goswami Arrested After SHOCKING Physical Assault; Arrest In Closed Case

Mumbai Police manhandles Arnab Goswami

About 40-50 armed Police personnel entered the building premises of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief and Managing director Arnab Goswami's residence with about eight police vehicles at about 8 am on Wednesday morning. Within minutes over a dozen police personnel entered Arnab's residence and manhandled him in an attempt to drag him out. Arnab was pushed and heckled by the police personnel in spite of cooperating with them and repeatedly requesting them to allow him to contact his advocate. Samyabrata Ray Goswami, Arnab's wife informed that the lady cops tried to force her to sign some documents which was also recorded in the LIVE along with the assault on Arnab Goswami.

Read | Smriti Irani Condemns Arnab Goswami's Arrest, Urges Free Press To Stand Up Against Fascism

The Mumbai Police also went on to block Republic Executive editor Niranjan Narayanswamy and senior associate editor, Sanjay Pathak, from entering Arnab's residence. Mumbai Police pushed Niranjan out of the building after he stated that he has a right to report. The police also made an attempt to seize his phone and delete any videos taken by him of the assault on Arnab Goswami.

Read | BJP's Manish Shukla Slams MVA Govt After Arnab's Arrest, Asks 'who Gave Param Bir Power?'

The Mumbai Police also went on to block Republic Executive editor Niranjan Narayanswamy and senior associate editor, Sanjay Pathak, from entering Arnab's residence. Mumbai Police pushed Niranjan out of the building after he stated that he has a right to report. The police also made an attempt to seize his phone and delete any videos taken by him of the assault on Arnab Goswami.

Read | BJP's Ram Madhav Points At Vendetta Behind Arnab Goswami's Arrest, Condemns Police Action