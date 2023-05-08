UP ATS arrests seven Rohingyas for allegedly illegally entering India from Bangladesh

The Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested seven Rohingyas, including four women, from Kanpur for allegedly illegally entering India from Bangladesh.

An Indian "broker" who allegedly facilitated their illegal entry has also been nabbed, an official statement issued here on Monday said.

"Acting on a tip-off that some persons have entered India from the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura with fake Indian documents, the ATS team arrested seven Rohingya including four women and one India broker from Jhakarkati bus stop in Kanpur on May 6," it said.

An FIR has been lodged against them under relevant sections of IPC and Section 14 of the Foreigners Act (knowingly using a forged passport for entering into India or remaining therein without the authority of law).

The "broker" involved in the racket told the ATS that they used to bring Rohingyas from Myanmar to Bangladesh and make arrangements for their stay in Rohingya camps.

Later, they used to bring them to India from West Bengal, Assam and Tripura borders, it said.

From the Tripura border, these Rohingya were brought to Guwahati by rail and then sent to West Bengal, Odisha, Telangana, Karnataka, Delhi, Punjab and Jammu Kashmir, where their fake documents were prepared, the ATS said.

These Rohingya are supported by their relatives, who have managed to stay in India, it said, adding a detailed probe is on in the matter.