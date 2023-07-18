UP ATS Finds Contradictory Claims During Interrogation Of Seema Haider, Her Partner

The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh Police found contradictory statements after interrogating Pakistani citizen Seema Haider, who 'illegally entered India in May this year,' her Indian partner Sachin Meena, and his father Netrapal. The quizzing session was conducted in connection to concerns regarding national security.

While Seema affirmed that she used to converse with her partner and his family from Pakistan, Sachin's family stated that they had no prior information about their relationship. A probe has been launched to find out the difference in their statement.

Significantly, the UP ATS interrogation revealed that Seema had contacted multiple persons in India, mostly from Delhi-NCR, before getting in contact with Sachin, sources claimed. The probing authorities also found Seema to be having a 'sharp mind' as she gave measured answers to the probing authorities, not granting enough space to spray follow-up questions.

Seema's 'illegal' travel to India became a heated matter of concern after a group of miscreants attacked a Hindu temple and adjoining homes belonging to Hindus with rocket launchers in Pakistan's Kashmore area of Southern Sindh province on July 16. The attack was in retaliation to Seema moving to India to live with her partner Sachin, whom she met over PubG in 2019.

Seema Haider's love tale

The matter came to the fore when some locals complained to the police about a Pakistani woman living in the Rabupura area of Greater Noida. Acting on the complaint, the Noida’s Gautam Budh Nagar Police swung into action and apprehended Seema on July 4 for ‘illegally entering India’ via Nepal with her four children. The police also nabbed Sachin for sheltering illegal immigrants.

A local court, however, granted bail to both on July 7 and since then, the duo is living in a house in Greater Noida. On multiple occasions, Seema affirmed her wish to live in India as she doesn't want to go back to Pakistan.