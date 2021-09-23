UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Orders CBI Probe Into Mahant Narendra Giri's Death

In a recent development, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a CBI probe into the death of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri. The UP Chief Minister had on Tuesday formed a police team with Additional Director General (ADG), Inspector-General IG and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Prayagraj for the investigation.

On Monday evening, Mahant Narendra Giri was found hanging in Baghambari Math. Post lunch, the 72-year-old purportedly went to his room but did not respond to knocks on the doors or calls on his cell phone. When the door was opened, he was found hanging from the ceiling. Post the revelations in the alleged suicide note, an FIR was filed against Anand Giri under IPC section 306 (abetment to suicide) at George Town Police station in UP's Prayagraj.

'Suicide note' & old complaint show signature mismatch?

Adding another mystery to the suspicious death of ABAP president Acharya Mahant Narendra Giri, a signature mismatch between his alleged 15-page suicide note and a complaint filed by him at a UP police station earlier this year.

Republic Media Network has accessed a letter that was addressed to the Prayagraj police by Mahant Narendra Giri. In the letter, Narendra Giri had alleged a fake Twitter account in his name. However, the signature on the letter addressed to the police and the signature on the alleged suicide letter are seemingly different.

Police grill prime accused Anand Giri

Meanwhile, the state police earlier grilled prime accused Anand Giri for 12 hours as his name was mentioned in the alleged suicide note of the late Mahant. The final rituals took place as per the wish of the Mahanta as he had said that he wanted to be laid to rest near a lemon tree in the Baghambari Math.

As per Mahant Narendra Giri's disciples, they have alleged that this was a case of murder as the Mahant did not know how to write and only knew how to sign. The preliminary autopsy report of Akhil Bhartiya Akhada Parishad (ABAP) President has suggested 'death by hanging' as the reason for Mahant Narendra Giri's demise. The decision regarding the new President of ABAP will be taken.

Image: PTI