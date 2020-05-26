FIR Against Congress' Alka Lamba For Atrocious Remarks Against PM Modi, UP CM Yogi

Congress leader Alka Lamba was on the receiving end of social media fury after she shared a video on Twitter in which she passed allegedly indecent and objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath. Now, an FIR has been registered against her at Lucknow's Hazratganj police station for her remarks.

She termed 'Beti Bachao' campaign a "flop show"

The complaint was filed against Lamba by Dr Preeti Verma, member of the Uttar Pradesh Child Protection Commission. The FIR has been lodged under sections 504, 505(1)(b) and 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). In a video shared by Lamba on Twitter, she was seen slamming Prime Minister Modi and Adityanath and using the word "impotent", in terms of performing their duties.

She went on to say that she spits on their face. She also cornered Prime Minister and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister for playing the Muslim and Dalit card for political gains. Citing Unnao Rape case in which former MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was involved, she termed 'Beti Bachao' campaign a "flop show", alleging that the government has failed to protect daughters of India and provide justice to the victims.

Lamba further wrote on Twitter that the video she shared is 2-year old, which has been seen by nearly one crore people so far. "When blind "Bhakts" (devotees) could not find anything against me, then they searched this old video for FIR," she wrote.

READ | BJD MP sends textbooks and food to 30,000 tribal children in 25 districts of Odisha

FIR over Unnao rape case tweet

According to reports, Aishwarya Sengar, daughter of former MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is in Delhi’s Tihar Jail in the Unnao rape case, has also lodged an FIR against Alka Lamba over her tweet. Lamba had tweeted that Kuldeep Singh had got the bail from the court at the behest of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister. Aishwarya submitted a complaint to Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikrantveer, calling the tweet a ‘political conspiracy and fake’. Kuldeep Sengar was not granted bail; Aishwarya said her lawyer had moved the Delhi High Court for the father’s bail.

READ | Alka Lamba slams PM Modi over 'quitting social media' post, links it with Delhi violence

READ | Domestic chartered flight operations resumes, Centre issues full guidelines; details here

READ | Vande Bharat Mission: Over 800 stranded Indians brought home via four flights on May 25

(With agency inputs)