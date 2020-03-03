The Debate
Alka Lamba Slams PM Modi Over 'quitting Social Media' Post, Links It With Delhi Violence

Politics

Congress candidate Alka Lamba on Monday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his 'quitting social media' post 

Updated On:
Alka Lamba

Congress leader Alka Lamba on Monday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his 'quitting social media' post. Taking to Twitter, she took a dig at him and wrote in Hindi: "After the Delhi riots, as the Delhi police have started to crack down on rioters, haters and rumourmongers on social media, since then it is seen that several big people are leaving their social media and running away." 

The violence that broke out in parts of the North East Delhi has claimed at least 45 lives till now. 

Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday slammed PM Modi and said "Give up on hatred, not social media accounts." 

Read: Delhi Election: 'I accept mandate, but not defeat,' says Congress candidate Alka Lamba

PM to quit social media?

In an intriguing development on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that he is "thinking" of giving up his social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube on Sunday. PM Modi made this announcement on his official Twitter account. He added, "Will keep you all posted." 

Read: PM Modi posts Instagram update about giving up social media accounts, netizens react

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the most followed politicians across social media platforms. He has 53.3 million followers on Twitter while his official Facebook page is liked by more than 44M users. The Prime Minister has 35.2 million followers on Instagram and his YouTube channel has more than 4.5 million subscribers.

Read: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel writes to PM Modi over recent Income Tax raids in the state

Read: PM Modi shocks Twitter fans by hinting social media exit; 'No sir' & ‘Please Don’t’ trend

First Published:
COMMENT
