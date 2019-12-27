UP Minister Mohsin Raza Says CAA Required To 'welcome People Like Danish Kaneria'

Amid the staggering revelation by former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar that former Pakistani spinner Danish Kaneria was mistreated due to his religion, a UP Minister has said this is the reason CAA was brought. Minister of State for Minority Welfare Muslim Waqf and Hajj Mohsin Raza has said:

"The way Pakistan treated Kaneria and other players, India needed to bring CAA and welcome such people who have faced atrocities. We say that doors of India are open for them and we shall welcome that."

Shoaib Akhtar's staggering revelation

Shoaib Akhtar, former Pakistani pacer, made a staggering revelation during a chat show, claiming that Danish Kaneria, the former Pakistani spinner, was mistreated by his team-mates by virtue of his religion. In a video that went viral, Akhtar rehashed the plight of Hindus in Pakistan and was seen talking about the bigotry some players faced because of their religion.

He was quoted as saying: "Captain would raise eyebrows about him eating with us or taking the food from the same table. I told him that you could be the captain but your conduct is despicable. This guy (Kaneria) is chalking up so many wickets to win matches for us and you're treating him like this. No one was giving Danish any credit for his exceptional performance. That was totally uncalled for.

He added: "He won us the Test series against England (in 2005). He snared all the top-order batsmen. I used to get livid when anyone was discriminated on the basis of region or religion. A Hindu born in Pakistan is entitled to represent his country. When that Hindu (Kaneria) won us the Test series against England (in 2005), I chided my team-mates for mistreating him."

