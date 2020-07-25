UP Police Rescues six-year-old Boy Kidnapped From Gonda; Accused Arrested After Encounter

The Special Task Force of UP Police on Saturday morning said that a six-year-old boy who was kidnapped from Gonda has been rescued. The STF said that the accused were arrested during the search operation and two of them have been injured, in a bid to save the child. Additionally, the car used in the kidnapping, a 32-bore pistol, and two 315-bore pistols has also been recovered, the Police said.

The six-year-old grandson of a trader in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda was abducted and the accused demanded a ransom of Rs 4 crore, on Friday night. A police official had said that some persons allegedly carrying identity cards of the health department came to Karnalganj area of the district on the pretext of distributing masks.

UP DGP briefing

Addressing the media on Saturday morning, UP DGP Prashant Kumar said, "Yesterday we acted immediately after the news of kidnapping. We deployed the local team and STF. Today early morning encounter broke when the kidnappers were moving the child to a different location. The kidnapped child has been rescued. Two kidnappers have been injured in the encounter. 4 are arrested. Police are also injured. Treatment underway. One lakh prize money will be given to local Police and STF.

According to police, the six-year-old boy was standing at a distance when the accused persons in a car approached him to give hand sanitiser and pulled him inside the vehicle. After sometime, a woman called the boy's family members demanding a ransom of Rs 4 crore. However, as per eyewitnesses, the team which had come to the locality did not have any woman, as per reports.

Opposition lashes out at UP government

कानपुर के बाद अब गोण्डा में एक व्यापारी के बच्चे के अपहरण की ख़बर से उप्र की जनता में घोर आक्रोश फैल गया है। भाजपा सरकार अगर उप्र के बच्चों की रक्षा नहीं कर सकती है तो उसे सत्ता में बने रहने का कोई अधिकार नहीं।



लगता है अपराधियों ने एनकाउंटर वाली सरकार का ही एनकाउंटर कर दिया है। pic.twitter.com/a5tKZxKUs7 — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) July 24, 2020

