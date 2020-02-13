Security Agencies Alert UP Police About Terror Threat Against CM Yogi Adityanath

Security agencies have alerted Uttar Pradesh Police against a possible terror attack on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at Goraknath Temple in Gorakhpur by assailants disguised as journalists. The alert was issued about two months ago which has led to the local police making new identity cards of media persons along with their photographs on it.

LIU was tipped by 'security agencies'

The Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) stated that they were tipped about the threat by 'security agencies'. Circle Officer Jagdish Singh told PTI that the LIU received oral information from security agencies about a possible attack on the Chief Minister by unwanted elements disguised as journalists. "So we took the list of journalists who cover chief minister's programs and are making identity cards with their photos. Many such identity cards have already been distributed among the media persons," he added.

ADG Gorakhpur zone Dawa Sherpa said that several steps are being taken to strengthen the overall security arrangement as the Chief Minister visits Gorakhpur frequently as it is his home constituency. "CM Yogi is a personality who comes under severe security threat. Apart from being the chief minister, he is also the chief of a very important Matth--Gorakhnath Matth," Sherpa said.

UP CM orders iPads for cabinet

In a bid to promote technology in bureaucratic processes, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Thursday has given orders to provide iPads to all cabinet ministers, according to ANI. The CM has passed this order to make his cabinet ministers 'techno-savvy'. Next week's cabinet meeting to is too be held using iPads, making it a paperless affair. The government will also give the MLAs facing difficulties some training to run their tablets easily.

Yogi Adityanath on DefExpo

Uttar Pradesh recently witnessed the Indian defence Expo 2020 which was termed as 'mahakumbh' by the UP CM. He said through this event a strong base for the defence corridor has been laid and Uttar Pradesh will now become a "new hub" of defence production. "Through this event, everyone witnessed and felt the pride of India. This was the mahakumbh of defence manufacturing companies," the chief minister said addressing the closing ceremony of DefExpo-2020.

(With PTI Inputs)