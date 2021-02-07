Uttar Pradesh Police Solve Double Murder Case In 72 Hours; Arrest 2 Out Of 4 Accused

In a commendable achievement, the Uttar Pradesh police on Sunday solved a double murder case within 72 hours managing to arrest 2 out of the 4 accused in the case.

The incident happened when a couple-- Narendra Nath and Suman Nath were found murdered in their house on the intervening night of February 4-5. A complaint was then lodged by their daughter-in-law, with the Gautam Buddh Nagar police swiftly moving into inquiry.

After investigation, the police was apprised of a man named Rohit, who would often visit the couple's house. The alleged accused would often borrow money from the deceased and would also put his bike on a mortgage with them. Deceased Narendra had also apprised his neighbour of Rohit, stating that he was 'scared' of his recent behaviour after he and his group of friends were found hiding at their terrace one day in a drunken state. The bike reported to be on mortgage was found to be missing.

Tracking Rohit's call record details (CDR), the police found out that he and his group of friends had travelled from an OYO Guesthouse in Sakipur village to Gwalior at around 1 am on the intervening night of the murder. After confirming the presence of the 4 individuals through the CCTV of the hotel, the police contacted the Gwalior police who apprised them that the group had travelled back to Noida shortly.

One of the accused Dev Sharma was nabbed shortly after the police received intel of his whereabouts. From his possession, several pieces of jewellery were recovered along with Rs 6000. He revealed that the group had split the money after murdering the couple, and he had only Rs 6000 in his possession. He also revealed how his friend Rohit had told the group that the couple possessed a lot of money and jewellery at their house.

While tracking down the remaining three accused, the police caught them fleeing on a bike. During the chase, the police managed to nab one culprit after shooting him on his leg, while the remaining two including prime accused Rohit managed to flee. More money was recovered from his possession. The accused Vishan Singh revealed that an amount of Rs 30,000 was stolen from the couple which was divided amongst his group. The police is still on a lookout for the other two accused.

