IndiGo Manager Murder: Patna Police Provides Security To Rupesh Kumar's Kin After 1 Arrest

In the latest development, Patna SSP has informed that security has been provided to the family of late IndiGo pilot Rupesh Kumar who was shot dead on January 12. The Bihar police on Wednesday arrested the prime accused in connection with the murder of Rupesh Kumar in Patna, revealing that the force had seized incriminating evidence from his possession including the murder weapon. Patna SSP revealed that they had met the family of the late IndiGo manager after one person was arrested and shared the developments with them.

"One person has been arrested. We met the family today and shared the developments made in the course of investigation, one person arrested", Patna SSP said.

Bihar police arrest one in IndiGo manager murder case

"We tried to find details about this guy, we found out he keeps changing his vehicles. For the past 2-3 years, he was involved in petty thefts. Yesterday we arrested him and nabbed the murder weapon from his possession. His clothes from when he murdered him, all were recovered and cross-checked based on the photos from the CCTV. The accused had also changed the vehicle's number after he committed the murder, he changed it on a bypass," revealed the SSP.

According to the police, the accused had engaged in a spat with the Indigo manager after their vehicles entered in a near-death accident on a highway last year. Thereafter, he followed the manager and shot him in January after which he fled to Ranchi the following day. "Accused, Rituraj, had a near-death accident with the victim in November, followed by a heated argument. Later, he and his friends killed him, that is the motive that he has confessed," he said. The accused allegedly was unaware that the deceased was an Indigo Airlines manager. Efforts are on to nab the other three accused.

Indigo manager shot dead

A 42-year-old Airport manager with Indigo Airlines in Patna was shot dead by unidentified gunmen on January 12. The incident took place around 7 pm when Airport manager Rupesh Kumar was on his way home from the airport when a gang of bikers opened fire on him. The Bihar Government had formed a 5-member SIT to probe into Rupesh Kumar's murder. "We got a panic call that someone had been shot. We found out Indigo's manager was shot. There has been no witness of the incident. The car has reached here and he has been shot. it is prime facie murder. We working on the leads," said a police official on-site. The incident had garnered much political criticism since it took place at Shankar Path in the Punaichak area in the capital city, a high-security zone harboring Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s official residence.

