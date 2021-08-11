Uttar Pradesh: Priest Attacked In Dasna Devi Temple In Ghaziabad; Two Policemen Suspended

In a shocking incident, a priest was stabbed multiple times in Dasna Devi Temple in Ghaziabad in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The priest, identified as Nareshanand, is a native of Samastipur Bihar. A disciple of Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, Nareshanand had come to the Ghaziabad-situated temple in Uttar Pradesh only a few days back to meet the head priest. Nareshanand was sleeping in the temple premises when he was stabbed multiple times in his throat and stomach.

"The injured Hindu monk, Nareshanand, underwent surgery in the Yashoda hospital, and his condition is now stated to be stable, the police said on Tuesday. The hospital is said to be a few kilometers away from the temple.

No arrest even after 36 hours?

Eleven teams of the Uttar Pradesh police have been deployed in the area surrounding the temple. The team, at present, has been inspecting all CCTV cameras within a 1 km radius of the temple, in order to get a clue about the person behind the attack. The cameras were, however, not functional at the time of the incident, as per the sources.

However, two policemen who were earlier deployed in the temple to ensure security, have been suspended from their duty. The development comes after Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati claimed that in spite of the police ensuring security, his disciple Nareshanand was stabbed in the temple premises. He further claimed that not Nareshanand, but he was the target.

The Minister of Law & Justice Uttar Pradesh, Brajesh Pathak in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network on Wednesday asserted that the Uttar Pradesh police is probing the case. "Those behind the gruesome incident will be caught, and strict action will be taken against them. No one will be spared," said Brajesh Pathak, underlining that the protection of the temple and the priests were the responsibility of the state and the police.

It is pertinent to mention here that Yati Narasimhanand Saraswati, the head priest of the Dasna Devi Temple in Ghaziabad has received several death threats in the past. Keeping in mind the threats, the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha had demanded security for him, and hence a team of Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (PAC) was stationed outside the temple.