Tablighi Case: Uttarakhand Youth Held For Spreading Rumours & Disrupting Communal Harmony

Uttarakhand Police has arrested a youth from Narayanbagad village in Chamoli district for disrupting communal harmony by spreading rumours and making objectionable comments on social media in connection with the Tablighi Jamaat case. The Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after several positive cases from across India were linked to the gathering including deaths in Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Telangana.

Arrested for disturbing communal harmony

Speaking to ANI, Chamoli Superintendent of Police Yashwant Chauhan said that the youth has been arrested for disturbing communal harmony as he made objectionable comments and spread rumours regarding Tablighi Jamaat. A case has been filed against him under sections 153A and 293A of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and IT Act, the SP said.

Sending out a warning to all the people who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizamuddin last month, Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) on Sunday told them to come out and declare themselves within 24 hours or face prosecution for murder.

'FIR will be registered against them...'

"People who had attended Tablighi Jamaat event should come forward and disclose the information within 24 hours, otherwise, FIR will be registered against them under sections of murder and attempt to murder," DGP Anil Raturi said.

As per the Health Ministry's latest bulletin, 31 people have detected positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand, including 5 cured and discharged. No COVID-19 death has been reported in the state so far. Nearly 30% of the 4000+ COVID-19 infections across the country have been linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi last month that was attended by thousands of its members.

READ | Figures tell truth: RSS leader Vaidya on COVID-19 cases linked to Tablighi Jamaat event

READ | Himachal CM Jairam Thakur: '50% of total COVID-19 cases linked to Tablighi Jamaat'

With an increase of 354 COVID-19 cases, India's tally of total positive cases rose to 4,421, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. Out of the 4,421 cases, 3,981 are active cases while 325 cases have been cured or discharged and one migrated. The total death toll stands at 114.

READ | Health Ministry says 1,445 out of total 4,067 COVID-19 cases linked to Tablighi Jamaat

READ | Yechury first to attack India's Hydroxychloroquine export nod, cites 'Namaste Trump'

(With agency inputs) (Representative image: PTI photo)