Yechury First To Attack India's Hydroxychloroquine Export Nod, Cites 'Namaste Trump'

Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury condemned the statement made by United States President Donald Trump issued before India allowed the export of Hydroxychloroquine to neighbouring countries that are dependent on India's production - two back-to-back developments. Taking to Twitter, Yechury took a jibe at the Central government recalling the 'Namaste Trump' event organised by PM Modi during Trump's maiden India visit.

The statement by US President is unacceptable. But Modi govt has succumbed to the threat by allowing the export. That this happened after an expensive gala was organised for him by Modi, instead of preparing to contain Covid-19, shows how this govt has let down India. https://t.co/3g1K4Q0bfi — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) April 7, 2020

READ | Scrap Central Vista Plan In View Of COVID-19: Yechury

Trump's statement

After request to India to release Hydroxychloroquine, United States President Donald Trump had on Tuesday morning warned of retaliation if New Delhi stops the supply. The Trump administration has made Hydroxychloroquine as part of its Strategic National Stockpile amid Coronavirus outbreak, which has so far claimed 10,871 lives in US and 366,994 people are infected by it.

In his press briefing on Tuesday, Trump said that he has spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the supply of Hydroxychloroquine adding that if India doesn't allow export, it may face retaliation.

I spoke to him (PM Modi), Sunday morning & I said we appreciate it that you are allowing our supply (of Hydroxychloroquine) to come out, if he doesn't allow it to come out, that would be okay, but of course, there may be retaliation, why wouldn't there be?: US Pres Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/kntAqATp4J — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2020

READ | Sitaram Yechury Welcomes Release Of Omar Abdullah; Calls For Freeing Mufti, Faesal

Earlier on April 5, Trump requested India to release the Hydroxychloroquine tablets ordered by the US to treat the growing number of coronavirus patients in the country after India recently banned the drug for exports. Trump said he spoke to Prime Minister Modi on Saturday morning and made a request to release Hydroxychloroquine - recommended as a prophylactic in India for high-risk individuals.

READ | Trump Warns India Of Retaliation If Hydroxychloroquine Export Stops, Hails Brief Relief

India allows Hydroxychloroquine exports, warns against politicisation

The Ministry of External Affairs in a statement on Tuesday said that India will licence paracetamol and Hydroxychloroquine in appropriate quantities to all neighbouring countries who are dependent on India's capabilities. The statement added that India will also be supplying these essential drugs to some nations who have been particularly badly affected by the pandemic.

Here is the full statement by the MEA:

"We have seen some attempts by sections of the media to create unnecessary controversy over the issue of COVID19 related drugs and pharmaceuticals. Like any responsible government, our first obligation is to ensure that there are adequate stocks of medicines for the requirement of our own people. In order to ensure this, some temporary steps were taken to restrict exports of a number of pharmaceutical products. In the meanwhile, a comprehensive assessment was made of possible requirements under different scenarios. After having confirmed the availability of medicines for all possible contingencies currently envisaged, these restrictions have been largely lifted. The DGFT has notified lifting restrictions on 14 drugs yesterday. With regard to paracetamol and Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), they will be kept in a licensed category and their demand position would be continuously monitored. However, the stock position could allow our companies to meet the export commitments that they had contracted.

Given the enormity of the COVID19 pandemic, India has always maintained that the international community must display strong solidarity and cooperation. This approach also guided our evacuation of nationals of other countries. In view of the humanitarian aspects of the pandemic, it has been decided that India would licence paracetamol and HCQ in appropriate quantities to all our neighbouring countries who are dependent on our capabilities. We will also be supplying these essential drugs to some nations who have been particularly badly affected by the pandemic. We would therefore discourage any speculation in this regard or any attempts to politicise the matter."

Earlier, India''s Directorate General of Foreign Trade on March 25 banned the export of Hydroxychloroquine but said that certain shipments on humanitarian grounds may be allowed on a case-by-case basis. Additionally, it was allowed in case of shipments where the irrevocable letter of credit was already issued or in the case where the full advance payment was received by the exporter in India against specific shipment.

READ | Meghalaya Decides To Resume MGNREGA Work Amid Lockdown