Varanasi Civil Judge Who Ordered Video Survey Of Gyanvapi Masjid Transferred To Bareilly

In a key development, Varanasi civil judge (senior division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar who ordered the video survey on the disputed Kashi Gyanvapi Masjid in Varanasi has been transferred to Bareilly. Ravi Diwakar will now take charge of Civil (Senior Division) in Bareily.

On June 20, the Allahabad High Court ordered the transfer of 121 civil judges of the Senior Division to various courts in Uttar Pradesh. In addition, the court has transferred 285 judges of Additional District and Sessions Judge and a further 213 Judges of Judge Junior Division Rank.

All the transferred judges will take charge of their new assignments by July 4.

Varanasi judge receives threat letter

Earlier, an organisation called the 'Islamic Aghaz Movement' had sent a threat letter to the civil judge, following which the Uttar Pradesh government increased the security of judge Diwakar. The judge informed about the same to the additional chief secretary (home), director-general of police, and commissioner of police, Varanasi.

The Varanasi Police had ordered a probe to investigate the threat letter sent to Ravi Kumar Diwakar amid the Gyanvapi survey case.

"After being alerted by the civil judge regarding the letter, which also has many attachments, the deputy commissioner of police (Varuna zone) has been assigned to probe the matter," Varanasi Commissioner of Police A Satish Ganesh had stated while addressing a press briefing.

The threat letter which was sent through the post had the name of Kasif Ahmed Siddiqui who claimed to be the president of 'Islamic Aghaz Movement'.

Gyanvapi survey

On May 20, the Supreme Court order transferred the suit on the Gyanvapi Masjid dispute from the civil judge (senior division) Varanasi to the district judge owing to the sensitivity of the case.

Hearing a plea filed by a group of Hindu women that have sought year-long access to offer prayers at a Hindu shrine, a Varanasi Court on Thursday allowed the videographic survey of Gyanvapi mosque premises, located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple. Guidelines for continuing the video survey of the mosque were issued by Varanasi’s Civil Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar and it was further announced that it will be held by May 17.

Earlier on April 18, 2021, a group of Delhi-based women moved the court with their plea and had also sought to stop the opponents from damaging the idols.

On April 26, the court of Civil Judge of Varanasi ordered videography by the advocate commissioner of the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi mosque complex and other places after Eid and to submit a report by May 10.

