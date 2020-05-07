Vizag Gas Leak: FIR Registered Against LG Polymers For Negligence After CM Initiates Probe

Cracking down on the tragic Vishakhapattinam gas leak, an FIR has been registered against LG Polymers industry on Thursday for negligence. This development comes after Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy questioned the authorities saying, "What were the authorities doing? Why didn't the alarm get triggered?". He assured that the government will not hesitate to take whatever necessary action against them.

After visiting the victims in Vishakapattinam, Reddy addressed a press briefing where he announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore for the deceased, Rs 10 lakh for seriously injured, Rs 1 lakh for those hospitalised, Rs 25000 for those who received first aid and Rs 10000 each for those affected in 5 villages close to 15000 people. A High-level committee too has been set up including special secretary of environment and forests, principal secretary, industry, Pollution Control Board chairman, vizag DC, commissioner of police to probe into the incident.

11 people have been killed in a gas leak which occurred in the early hours of Thursday between 3 am and 4 am from LG Polymers chemical plant in RR Venkatapuram village in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam. Around 3000 people have reportedly been evacuated by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams from Imhachalam, Gopalapatnam, Vepagunta. Around 2,000 mt tonnes of chemical gas Styrene was leaked, according to sources. 1000 people who have come in direct contact with the gas are being treated in hospitals currently.

The company - LG polymers has said that situation is now under control and that they are investigating the cause and extent of the damage. The Chief Minister has spoken with PM Modi and assured that the state secretary will stay back for an additional two days till the issue is under control. Moreover, he has urged locals to seek treatment in government hospitals as the state will bear its cost.

