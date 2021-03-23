Waheed Para On Behalf Of PDP Gave Hurriyat Rs 5 Crore To Keep “Kashmir Boiling”: NIA

In a shocking revelation, National Investigation Agency has accused that PDP Youth leader Waheed Para on behalf of Mehbooba Mufti-led Peoples Democratic Party gave Rs 5 crore to Altaf Shah, separatist leader of Hurriyat Conference to keep the situation boiling in Kashmir valley after the killing of Burhan Wani. This happened when PDP President Mehbooba Mufti was the CM of J&K and the money was given on behalf of the political party Peoples Democratic Party.

“NIA Waheed-ur-Rahman Para gave Rs 5 crores to Altaf Ahmad Shah @ Altaf Fantoosh, separatist leader of All Party Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and charge-sheeted in NIA case No. RC-10/2017/NIA/DLI to keep the situation boiling in the Kashmir valley after the killing of HM terrorist Burhan Wani. This amount was given by the accused Waheed-ur-Rahman Para on behalf of the political party Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to Hurriyat Conference for keeping the secessionist activities alive. Altaf Ahmad Shah @ Altaf Fantoosh was a close associate of Waheed-ur-Rahman Para and was in continuous touch with him during the turmoil in Kashmir valley after the killing of Burhan Wani,” charge sheet copy available with Republic World reads.

Supplementary charge sheet filed

NIA on Monday had filed a supplementary charge sheet against three accused persons namely Shaheen Ahmad Lone, Tafazul Hussain Parimoo and Waheed-ur-Rahman Para under section 120B of the IPC, sections 17, 18, 38, 39 & 40 of the UA (P) Act, and section 25 (1AA) of Arms Act and section 6 of the Explosive Substances Act in NIA Special Court Jammu in Devender Singh Case ( RC-01/2020/NIA/JMU).

NIA has also accused Para of providing money to dreaded Pakistan terrorist Abu Dujana and logistic support to Naved Jatt, the terrorist who was involved in the assassination of senior journalist Shujaat Bukhari and was also into the business of gun-running.

“In the year 2016, accused Waheed-ur-Rahman Para gave Rs 10 lakh to one Pakistani LeT militant Abu Dujana as financial support. He had provided logistic support to the said militant Abu Dujana and one other Naveed Jat. Para was also in the dirty business of gun-running from Kupwara area to south Kasia used to visit Kupwara area with his escort party and bring weapons vehicle as none of the security agencies used to check his vehicle being an important political entity,” the charge sheet added.

NIA Public Prosecutor Vipin Kalra also confirmed this while speaking exclusively to Republic. Kalra said, ''He(Waheed Ur Rehman Para) was supporting terror funding in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Prima facia there is a evidence and he will face the trial, no doubt and everyone supporting militancy in Jammu and Kashmir; Para is one of them. It has become a part of record, it is there. We have very strong evidence against this person and he will face the trial and will be convicted also”.