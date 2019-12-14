West Bengal: Amid CAA Row, Mamata Banerjee Says, 'violence Will Not Be Tolerated'

The passing of the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in the Parliament had seen multiple protests against CAB throughout the Northeast. Similar incidents were witnessed in different districts of West Bengal on Saturday, December 14, where protesters turned into angry mobs and vandalized public property.

Sporadic incidents ranged from the burning of an empty train being put on fire at Murshidabad's Krishnapur railway station to the vandalization of buses on Kona Expressway in Howrah. The Chief Minister and Governor have criticized the vandalism and spoken tough against anyone who resorts to violence.

READ | BJP: Will Seek President's Rule If Violence Continues In West Bengal

"Once again I appeal to all not to resort to violence and disturb public order, tranquility, and peace. It must be kept in mind that police stations, railway stations, airports, post offices, government offices, public transport, are public property. Vandalizing public as well as private property in any form will not be tolerated and will strictly be dealt according to the law" said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while reiterating her stand on CAB and NRC.

The Trinamool Congress Supreme also stated that she opposes CAB and NRC, however, she is against any sort of violence and disruption. Urging all to protest against CAB and NRC through democratic means, CM claimed that some political parties with religious fundamentalism and communal intentions are deliberately trying to stoke chaos and violence.

READ | BJP National Secretary Rahul Sinha: 'West Bengal Is Burning Because Of TMC'

"I appeal to all not to fall in their trap. Please maintain peace and calm. It is my earnest appeal to all" appealed Mamata Banerjee.

The Governor of West Bengal, Jagdeep Dhankar too called for peace in the backdrop of such incidents.

"I appeal not to politicize the issue. One should not look this for gains. The moment we take laws in hands, we damage the heart and soul of democracy. It has been a painful moment for me. I will appeal to govt to proceed against miscreants, using social media. Use all your might. This is no time to say what is done. From now on, everyone must act in a sane manner and avoid a situation so that miscreants don't takedown on the street" said the Governor on Saturday appealing for peace.

READ | Dhankhar Urges Mamata To Show Her Allegiance To The Constitution, TMC Fumes