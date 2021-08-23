'We Aren't Taliban': Delhi Court On Denying Bail To Hindu Sena Leader Pinky Chaudhary

A Delhi Court on Monday denied bail to Hindu Sena leader Pinky Chaudhary in a case relating to the alleged raising of anti-Muslim slogans and hate speech at Jantar Mantar in August this year. While denying bail to Chaudhary, the court noted, "The complicity of the applicant/accused in the alleged case crime is prima facie apparent from the material placed before the court. The accusations are serious and the offense alleged is severe in nature."

Commenting further, Additional Sessions Judge Anil Antil said, "We are not a Taliban state. Rule of law is the sacrosanct governing principle in our plural and multicultural society. While the whole of India is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, there are some minds still chained with intolerant and self-centric beliefs."

He further stated that History is not immune where such incidents have fared communal tensions leading to riots and causing loss to life and property of the general public.

The orders were passed while the court was hearing the plea filed by Hindu Raksha Dal chief Pinki Chaudhary seeking pre-arrest bail in FIR 152 registered at Connaught Place Police Station over the alleged inflammatory slogans and hate speeches being raised during a protest at Jantar Mantar on August 8.

Chaudhary stated that he is a responsible citizen of this country, has deep roots in the society, has clean antecedents, has not been convicted, belongs to a respectable family and there is no chance of his absconding' or fleeing from justice; and/or he undertakes to join the investigation as and when required or directed to do so by the IO/SHO/arresting officer to the investigation of the present case.

Jantar Mantar hate-speech case

According to Delhi DCP Deepak Yadav, people had gathered at Jantar Mantar without permission and some people raised inciting and objectionable slogans during the protest.

"We have also received a video and have registered FIR in the case. We're carrying out further investigation into the matter. Necessary action will be taken at the earliest," he said.

IPC Sections 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) have been slapped against the accused - Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, Vinod Sharma, Deepak Singh, Vinit Kranti, Preet Singh, and Deepak.

Upadhyay had claimed on Monday that the slogans were raised after the formal event was over, and he was not familiar with the people seen in the videos. He also denied being the organizer of the Jantar Mantar event.

"I don’t have any relation with Save India Foundation Trust. I was a guest like RVS Mani, Firoz Bakht Ahmed, Gajendra Chauhan. We reached at around 11:00 and left at 12:00. I never met these miscreants. I wish to meet you tomorrow morning to give my written statement,” he said in a statement to the police.

Upadhyay had earlier tweeted several photos and videos of the event but now appears to have deleted them from his Twitter account.

(Image: ANI, Pixabay)