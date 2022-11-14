'We'll Respond Appropriately': Kiren Rijiju On SC's Order To Centre Over Forced Conversion

Reacting to the Supreme Court's decision of terming forced religious conversion a "very serious" issue and ordering the Centre to step in, Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the Centre will soon give a response.

"I have heard about this matter, this was reported to me today. This is a judicial pronouncement and judicial observation. And anything which comes as a judicial order will be responded to appropriately," Rijiju said while speaking to Republic.

"Proper response will be given because the observations are serious. And definitely, forceful conversion or anything which are done illegally is to be given proper treatment by the government. I will speak on this matter later on. We will be presenting our viewpoint to the Supreme Court," he further stated.

The Centre has been granted time till November 22, 2022, to file its response on the issue and a hearing on the matter is scheduled for November 28.

What did SC say on forced religious conversion?

The two-judge bench of Justices MR Shah and Hima Kohli observed that forced conversion has become a "very serious" issue and that a "very difficult situation" will emerge if such practices are not stopped.

Taking serious note of religious conversion through deception, allurement and intimidation, the bench asked the Centre to initiate action against it and asked Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta to enumerate measures to curb the practice through allurement.

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay seeking directions for the Centre and states to curb religious conversion through means of "intimidation, threatening, deceivingly luring through gifts and monetary benefits".

SG Mehta, on the other hand, said that the issue was debated even in the Constituent Assembly. "There were two Acts. One was by the Odisha government and other one by Madhya Pradesh dealing with regulation of any forcible conversion by deceit, falsehood or fraud, money. These issues came before this court for consideration and the top court upheld the validity," Mehta said adding that the incidents of conversion are more rampant in tribal areas.

He, however, stated that in several cases, the person being converted to another religion is not aware they are the subject matter of criminal offence. Observing that there may be freedom of religion but it does not apply to forced conversion, the bench said, "The issue with respect to the alleged conversion of religion if it is found to be correct and true, is a very serious issue which may ultimately affect the security of the nation as well as the freedom of religion and conscience of the citizens."