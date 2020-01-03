West Bengal: Authorities Suspend Internet, Impose Sec 144 After Clashes Turn Violent

The West Bengal police on Thursday, January 2, have imposed prohibitory orders and suspended internet in three panchayat areas of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district after clashes broke out between two communities. The clashes were triggered by the 'unnatural' death of a shopkeeper in the state. According to reports, the internet has been suspended in Duttapukur, Amdanga, and Deganga areas of the district.

Reports stated that clashes broke out in the Duttapukur area on Tuesday evening after a shopkeeper was found hanging inside a room of a local club in Hatkhola area. Further, twelve persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the clashes.

About the incident

According to reports, the shopkeeper was allegedly beaten up by club members after he had a fight with a woman buyer. The club had organised a fair where the shopkeeper had put up a stall. Later, the shopkeeper was found hanging from the ceiling room of the club.

Following his death, the shopkeeper' relatives vandalised several shops, houses, and vehicles. Along with it, he set them on fire in Hathkola area. As the clashes turned violent, the police in the area resorted to lathi-charge and tear gas to control the mob. According to reports, the situation is now under control. However, the police have said that they will conduct a review and then resume the internet services and revoke prohibitory orders.

(WITH AGENCY INPUTS)