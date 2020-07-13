Bengal BJP MLA Debendra Nath Roy's Body Found Hanging On A Street; Party Demands CBI Probe

The hanging body of a Bharatiya Janata Party MLA was found from Hemtabad in North Dinajpur district of West Bengal on Monday. Lawmaker, Debendra Nath Roy's body was found hanging in Bindal village. Roy was earlier a CPI(M) MLA but had changed camps and joined BJP in 2019. His joining took place in Delhi in presence of senior BJP leaders.

"He (Roy) was here at night at the tea stall. He had come to take his signature after which he went home. After that around 1:00am, a mototcycle went past the house, everyone was asleep. He told my aunt, he will be back. But he did not come back all night. Then I came here and saw this horrific sight. I think miscreants killed and hung him. He was a running MLA. We want a CBI enquiry.” said Jitesh Chandra Roy, brother of the dead lawmaker.

READ | West Bengal: BJP Leader Found Hanging In North Dinajpur

READ | EC Writes To Bengal Chief Secy, Seeks To Know If Hakim Holds Two Offices Of Profit

The family of the MLA claims that he has been killed and hanged later. However, police says the cause of death whether suicide or a murder will be ascertained after post mortem. The body has been sent to Raigunj hospital for post mortem. West Bengal's BJP unit ruled out the death being a suicide and demanded a CBI enquiry over it.

"We demand CBI inquiry into the killing of BJP MLA from Hemtabad, Debendra Nath Roy. Trinamool Congress is behind this killing and has made it look like a suicide. I request West Bengal CM to order CBI inquiry to find the truth behind the killing." said senior BJP leader Rahul Sinha on Monday.

READ | Bengal BJP Attacks Government For Hospitals Turning Away COVID Patients

READ | Bengal Records 26 More Deaths, Highest One-day Spike Of 1,198 COVID-19 Cases