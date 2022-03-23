West Bengal: NCPCR Seeks Action Taken Report From Police Over Birbhum Violence In 3 Days

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights took cognizance of the shocking violence reported in West Bengal's Birbhum district, where 10 people including women and children were charred to death on Tuesday.

"It has been brought to the Commission's notice that during this socio-political civil war started at the behest of the political party at the helm of power in West Bengal, women and children have been the worst affected. As per the complaint, TMC extremists in the Rampurhat area under Birbhum district set ablaze multiple houses, as a result of which around 10 women and children were charred alive," the Commission wrote in its letter to the Superintendent of Police, Birbhum district.

Taking cognizance of the complaints regarding the violence, the Commission requested the SP to conduct an investigation in the matter and ensure the safety and security of children. It also requested the SP to share an action taken report on the matter in three days.

2 children among 8 charred to death in Birbhum violence

Eight to ten persons, including two children, died in the early hours of Tuesday after their houses were set afire by an angry mob in Rampurhat in Birbhum district, police said. The incident was triggered by the killing of a TMC panchayat leader - Bahadur Sheikh, in a bomb attack late on March 22.

West Bengal DGP Manoj Malviya informed that 11 people have been arrested in connection with the violence. Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee has ordered the constitution of a 3 member special investigation team (SIT) to investigate the incident.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs has demanded a detailed report from the West Bengal Government on the killings in the Birbhum district. The move came after a nine-member delegation of BJP MPs from Bengal met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and sought his intervention and action against the perpetrators of the crime.