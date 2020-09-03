West Bengal: NIA Nabs Key Fake Currency Racketeer Active Across Indo-Bangladesh Border

In a major show of collaborative success, the National Investigation Agency with the assistance of Border Security Forces arrested a key fake currency racketeer, Enamul Haque from Bengal’s Malda district on Thursday. Haque played a key role in procuring fake currency across the Indo-Bangla border and provided it to two associates to circulate it in India.

A 46-year-old key FICN trafficker, Enamul Haque was arrested from Mohanpur Village in West Bengal's Malda district. Enamul Haque was absconding since 2018 and was wanted for his role in running a well-organised FICN racket along with his Bangladeshi associates for circulation of FICN in various parts of South India. Haque was also carrying a reward of Rs 25,000/- for his arrest.

"Investigation revealed that accused Enamul Haque had played a key role in procuring FICN from his associates across the Indo-Bangladesh border and providing it to his associates Mohammed Mahaboob Baig and Syed Imran for circulation in India. He also harboured Mohammed Mahaboob Baig and Syed Imran in 2018 by arranging accommodation for them at Malda," said a senior NIA officer regarding the arrest.

A dedicated team of NIA officials was constituted to nab the absconding accused Haque and he was arrested from Malda on Thursday with the assistance of BSF. The accused will be produced before the NIA Court at Malda for remand.

READ | NIA Arrests Mundra Dockyard Supervisor Who Worked As ISI Agent

READ | JK Police DySP Was Tasked By Pak To Establish 'contact' In MEA: NIA Chargesheet