West Bengal Post-poll Violence: Calcutta HC Forms 3-member Panel To Help Displaced Persons

On Monday, the Calcutta High Court constituted a three-member committee to help the persons displaced after the post-poll violence return to their homes. A 5-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justices IP Mukerji, Harish Tandon, Soumen Sen and Subrata Talukdar was hearing BJP leader Priyanka Tibrewal's plea which claimed that over 200 persons have been unable to return back home owing to the continued threat to their lives. Tibrewal, who unsuccessfully contested the West Bengal polls from Entally, is also a practising advocate in the Calcutta HC and the Supreme Court.

Mentioning that she had been able to take only 10-12 individuals back to their homes, Tibrewal reiterated her request for the formation of a committee. Referring to the affidavits filed by the displaced persons on May 13, the bench asked the state government for an assurance that it will safeguard them. In response, Advocate General Kishore Dutta termed it as a "political issues" and stated that the petitioner's allegations are incorrect.

However, the HC stressed, "Please go case by case. If they want to go home, do it. Ensure that are not harmed. It is the paramount duty of the State which has no religion, no political affinity."

Alleging that the court is being misled, the Advocate General said, "All affidavits (are) mechanical. The incidents alleged have not happened". He also urged the court to not include Tibrewal as part of the committee to which the court replied it won't have any politically affiliated persons. As per the order, the Committee will comprise one representative each from the State Human Rights Commission, the National Human Rights Commission and the State Legal Services Authority.

The persons who are not being allowed to go back to their houses shall communicate on the email of the State Legal Services Authority after which the panel will contact the concerned police officer for ensuring their safe return. If a law and order situation arises after the displaced individuals return to their homes, the concerned police officer will be held responsible. The matter was adjourned to June 2.

Post-poll violence in West Bengal

BJP, Congress, CPI(M), TMC and ISF have been up in arms over the violence which claimed at least 16 lives after the declaration of poll results. While the MHA sought a detailed report from the state government regarding the "post-election violence targeting opposition political workers in the state" and sent a 4-member team there, PM Modi called up Dhankhar and expressed his anguish at the law and order situation. Though TMC attributed the deaths to "intra-BJP fights," Banerjee requested everyone to remain peaceful.

Meanwhile, BJP president JP Nadda visited WB for two days where he met the families of the affected party workers in Pratapnagar, Beliaghata, North 24 Parganas and Gopalpur. In another development, CM Mamata Banerjee announced a compensation of Rs.2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased persons. She also warned that her government will act against anyone circulating "fake videos" on post-poll violence. Ignoring Banerjee's opposition, the WB Governor visited violence-hit areas in Cooch Behar and areas of Assam where people from the state are camping.