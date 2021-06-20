Last Updated:

West Bengal Post-poll Violence: HC Pulls Up Mamata Govt For Inaction; Asks NHRC To Step In

Pulling up the TMC government for inaction on the West Bengal post-poll violence, Calcutta HC directed the National Human Rights Commission to play a key role.

Written By
Akhil Oka
West Bengal, NHRC

Image: PTI


Pulling up the TMC government for inaction over the West Bengal post-poll violence, the Calcutta High Court directed the National Human Rights Commission to play a key role. The 5-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justices IP Mukerji, Harish Tandon, Soumen Sen and Subrata Talukdar was hearing BJP leader Priyanka Tibrewal's plea which claimed that over 200 persons have been unable to return back home owing to the continued threat to their lives. Tibrewal, who unsuccessfully contested the West Bengal polls from Entally, is also a practising advocate in the Calcutta HC and the Supreme Court.

By an order dated May 31, the HC had constituted a three-member committee to help the persons displaced after the post-poll violence return to their homes. However, Tibrewal claimed that many of the persons who were able to return back home were being threatened with cross cases when the NHRC forwarded the complaints to the concerned police station. Meanwhile, the West Bengal Legal Services Authority submitted that it received 3243 complaints till noon on June 10 pertaining to a range of issues such as looting, threats, assault, sexual assault, ransom demand, land-grabbing and forced closure of businesses.

Observing that the Mamata Banerjee-led government had failed to take concrete steps, the bench observed on June 18, "In a case like where the allegation is that life and property of the residents of the State is in danger on account of alleged post-poll violence, the State cannot be allowed to proceed in the manner it likes. The complaints required immediate action. But somehow from the facts as are available on record and are sought to be projected by the petitioners, such an action is missing."

In wake of this, the NHRC chairperson was directed to constitute a committee to examine all complaints pertaining to post-poll violence. The panel has been empowered to visit the affected areas and submit a comprehensive report to the HC on the present situation and the steps to be taken to ensure that people can not only live peacefully in their homes but also carry on their business. Ordering the state government to provide all logistic support to the panel, the court warned that obstruction of any kind may invite contempt action. Thereafter, the matter was adjourned to June 30. 

READ | 'Centre trying to bulldoze me like Twitter,' says CM Mamata, asks PM to recall WB Governor

Post-poll violence in West Bengal

BJP, Congress, CPI(M), TMC and ISF have been up in arms over the violence which claimed at least 16 lives after the declaration of poll results. While the MHA sought a detailed report from the state government regarding the "post-election violence targeting opposition political workers in the state" and sent a 4-member team there, PM Modi called up Dhankhar and expressed his anguish at the law and order situation. Though TMC attributed the deaths to "intra-BJP fights," Banerjee requested everyone to remain peaceful.

READ | 'How to lose election twice?': BJP jabs at Mamata challenging Nandigram defeat in HC

Meanwhile, BJP president JP Nadda visited WB for two days where he met the families of the affected party workers in Pratapnagar, Beliaghata, North 24 Parganas and Gopalpur. In another development, CM Mamata Banerjee announced a compensation of Rs.2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased persons. She also warned that her government will act against anyone circulating "fake videos" on post-poll violence. Ignoring Banerjee's opposition, the WB Governor visited violence-hit areas in Cooch Behar and areas of Assam where people from the state are camping. 

READ | Calcutta HC defers hearing Mamata Banerjee's plea against Nandigram poll result to June 24

READ | TMC objects to Justice Chanda hearing Mamata's Nandigram plea; says 'Was a BJP member'
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND